Deputies investigating overnight home invasion on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for multiple armed robbers after an early morning incident in Baton Rouge.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 13600 block of Coursey Blvd. Authorities say three armed suspects entered the apartment and demanded the victims hand over their cellphones and "other specific items that they knew to be in the apartment."

The armed robbers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.