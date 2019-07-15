Deputies investigating overnight home invasion on Coursey Blvd.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, July 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for multiple armed robbers after an early morning incident in Baton Rouge.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 13600 block of Coursey Blvd. Authorities say three armed suspects entered the apartment and demanded the victims hand over their cellphones and "other specific items that they knew to be in the apartment."

The armed robbers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

