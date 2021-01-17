Deputies investigating Loranger dollar store burglary

LORANGER – Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are seeking the public’s help in a Loranger burglary investigation.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the Dollar General store in Loranger was broken in to on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m. Edwards said two black men parked their vehicle in the front parking lot and entered through the front door without damaging it.

Investigators say the two men went to the store’s safety deposit box but were unable to open it. The men then left the store and fled to an unknown location.

Edwards said one man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black undershirt, red shorts, red underwear, black tennis shoes and also had a mustache. The other man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.