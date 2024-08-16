Deputies investigating food trailer theft in Erwinville

97°
Friday, August 16 2024
ERWINVILLE - Deputies with West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a theft of a food trailer that took place between August 5 and August 6. 

The trailer is a yellow 2002 model, and was stolen along U.S. 190 near Poydras Bayou Road. 

Anyone with information that can assist detectives, please give them a call at 225-382-5200.

