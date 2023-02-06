50°
Deputies investigating fatal crash early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning and left one person dead and another injured.
According to the Baton Rouge Traffic Incident List, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. The crash was reported to have one fatality, and one person was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
The victim was not immediately identified.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. This is a developing story.
