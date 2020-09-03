93°
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Livingston Thursday afternoon
LIVINGSTON - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a person dead in Livingston Parish Thursday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday on Herman Simeon Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said there was no current threat to anyone in the area, and deputies are still working to determine what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
