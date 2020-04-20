62°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville; person of interest in custody
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of W 10th Street and Orange Street in Donaldsonville. Authorities say 22-year-old Dequan Riley was found dead, lying in the road.
Authorities say one person of interest is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Certain medical procedures, dental visits allowed starting next week
-
Researchers say more time, data will determine if nitric oxide therapy is...
-
Surrounding talk of re-opening economy, city-parish looks to increase COVID-19 testing
-
Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict
-
Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip