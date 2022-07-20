94°
Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo

Wednesday, July 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A burglar made off with little more than spare change after bypassing a temporary fence at the Baton Rouge Zoo early Wednesday morning.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the zoo to identify the intruder said an official with BREC, which operates the zoo. The person reportedly trespassed through a construction zone near the entrance to the zoo.

“The area where it appears the individual came in was a gate that our construction team is working on some upgrades and progress at the zoo. So we will be making sure that gate is extra secure in the future," said Robyn Lott, a spokesperson for the BREC Zoo.

BREC said it appeared the thief damaged a penny press machine to get the quarters inside of it. Officials said the thief likely stole less than $100 in change and was not able to reach the animals. 

Once caught, the suspect will likely face charges of criminal trespassing and damage to property.

