Deputies investigating bank robbery along Jones Creek Road
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Bancorp South Bank on Jones Creek Road around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a black male wearing a neon yellow shirt and a face mask entered the bank and passed the teller a note "making threats and demanding money."
Deputies said no weapon was seen on surveillance video.
The man ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call (225) 389-5000.
