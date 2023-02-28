83°
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs

Tuesday, February 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Livingston Parish Tuesday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Buddy Ellis Road off Juban Road. Deputies found two people dead, one of them killed by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot. 

"While we are still in the early stages of this case, we can tell you that, according to witnesses, we believe we are working a domestic-related murder/suicide at this hour," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other details were immediately released. 
 

