Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Livingston Parish Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Buddy Ellis Road off Juban Road. Deputies found two people dead, one of them killed by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.
"While we are still in the early stages of this case, we can tell you that, according to witnesses, we believe we are working a domestic-related murder/suicide at this hour," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.
