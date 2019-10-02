97°
Deputies investigating alleged fake cop who pulled woman over near state line

Wednesday, October 02 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Officials are investigating reports of an individual impersonating a cop who tried to pull over a driver near the state line.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office met with other agencies to discuss the incident which happened Sept. 20 as a woman was heading north on Highway 19. She said the person pulled her over just across the Louisiana-Mississippi state line, but she left when she felt something was wrong.

The phony officer reportedly drove a black Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows. 

Officials have not released further information about the incident. 

A similar incident was reported in St. Charles, but it's unclear if there is any connection between the two. 

