Deputies investigating after woman gunned down in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX - Detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a woman who was killed in a shooting in Thibodaux Sunday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a possible shots fired call on Michelle Place. At the scene, authorities found a woman in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.