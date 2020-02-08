59°
Deputies investigating after two people jumped off party bus, injuring themselves

2 hours 41 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 February 08, 2020 10:01 AM February 08, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

SORRENTO – Two people jumped from a party bus, injuring themselves on Airline Highway early Saturday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The two males are also brothers and jumped off the back of the bus on Airline Highway south of I-10 around 4 a.m. Deputies said the bus was headed back to Thibodaux after being in Baton Rouge for a party.

The pair were injured and rushed to the hospital and were listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Names were not released.

There were forty “young adults” on the bus, deputies said.

