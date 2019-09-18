Deputies investigating after person injured after evening shooting in Sorrento

ASCENSION PARISH - One person was injured in a Tuesday shooting in Sorrento.

The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Cottonwood Street. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

That person was reported to be in stable condition.

No further details were provided at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.