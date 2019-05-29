82°
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Tickfaw apartment

By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are investigating after a body was found in an apartment over the weekend.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called regarding an unresponsive man inside an apartment on Meghans Loop in Tickfaw around 7 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, authorities found 64-year-old Lucky Williams deceased inside the apartment. At this time, the sheriff's office has a person of interest in custody for questioning.

Foul play is suspected. The case remains under investigation.

