Deputies investigating after gunfire erupted in Baker early Sunday morning

By: Tanner Fooshee

BAKER - Deputies are investigating reports of gunfire in Baker early Sunday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Kennon Drive in Baker. Deputies say a woman was arguing with the father of her child when he started shooting.

The woman's vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

