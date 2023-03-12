78°
Deputies investigating after gunfire erupted in Baker early Sunday morning
BAKER - Deputies are investigating reports of gunfire in Baker early Sunday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Kennon Drive in Baker. Deputies say a woman was arguing with the father of her child when he started shooting.
The woman's vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
