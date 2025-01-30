69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating after car crashes into Denham Springs home

49 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 7:45 AM January 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford

DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities in Livingston are investigating a car accident that happened Thursday morning in the Arbor Walk neighborhood.

The crash took place around 6:00 am on Cinder Drive when a car crashed into a home. Officials say no one was injured and there was no word on whether any arrests were made.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days