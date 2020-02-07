57°
Deputies investigate a body found in the Mississippi River in White Castle
IBERVILLE PARISH - Iberville Sheriff Deputies are looking into a body found in the Mississippi River near White Castle, Friday afternoon.
Few details are available at this time including the identity of the body.
This is a developing story.
