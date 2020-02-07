57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigate a body found in the Mississippi River in White Castle

15 minutes ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 February 07, 2020 6:07 PM February 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Iberville Sheriff Deputies are looking into a body found in the Mississippi River near White Castle, Friday afternoon.

Few details are available at this time including the identity of the body.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days