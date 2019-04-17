Deputies injured in fight with inmates at Tangipahoa Parish Jail

AMITE - Authorities says four deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office were injured in a fight at the parish jail Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, tempers began to flare up in a dorm housing multiple inmates. A fight soon ensued.

TPSO correctional staff immediately responded and defused the situation. Moments later, authorities say several inmates attacked the correctional staff. Four deputies received minor to moderate injuries.

Additional responding deputies assisted in neutralizing the situation. No inmates were injuring the incident.

"We are investigating the situation now to better determine the root cause and to determine how we can minimize it from happening again," Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. “Our primary goal is safety - the safety of our staff and detainees. Our facility houses some offenders who have a history of violence both on the street and behind bars, a dangerous situation for deputies trying to restore order. All four deputies were treated for their injuries and released."

A full investigation is underway. Authorities say no charges have been placed at this time, however, criminal charges are forthcoming.