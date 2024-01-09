Deputies in standoff at Brusly apartment complex

BRUSLY - Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are in a standoff at an apartment complex along Paul Lane in Brusly.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the Special Response Team is at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Paul Lane. Deputies said a person inside the complex is wanted for felony charges and refusing to come out.

Deputies evacuated surrounding residents as the SRT works to get the person safely out of the complex.