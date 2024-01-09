41°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies in standoff at Brusly apartment complex
BRUSLY - Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are in a standoff at an apartment complex along Paul Lane in Brusly.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the Special Response Team is at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Paul Lane. Deputies said a person inside the complex is wanted for felony charges and refusing to come out.
Trending News
Deputies evacuated surrounding residents as the SRT works to get the person safely out of the complex.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Five-year-old boy killed in Livingston Parish, father arrested
-
Labadieville residents picking up the pieces after tornado rips through town
-
Number of fatal accidents during 2023 holiday season may surpass previous record
-
Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department station torn to pieces after tornado
-
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 damage near Labadieville