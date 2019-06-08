77°
Deputies in Livingston Parish safely move alligator 'lurking too close for comfort'

2 hours 34 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019 Jun 7, 2019 June 07, 2019 9:41 PM June 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a not-so-typical call Friday night off Highway 42.

Deputies were called around 8 o'clock Friday night after residents complained about an alligator lurking "a little too close for comfort."

The sheriff's office says the gator was safely captured and relocated to a safer environment.

