79°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies in EBR, Ascension test positive for coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes have tested positive for COVID-19, the agencies confirmed Friday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said five of its deputies had the virus. None of the deputies affected in EBR were part of the uniform patrol, which interacts with the public on a daily basis.
Sheriff Bobby Webre told WBRZ Friday that two of his deputies tested positive for the virus. Further details about APSO's cases were not immediately available.
Both Ascension deputies are in isolation and are expected to recover, the sheriff said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bishop makes appeal for St. Vincent de Paul
-
Bishop makes appeal for Catholic Charities
-
WBRZ live at the scene from Broadmoor United Methodist Church
-
State Representative Ted James released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
-
How customers and members of the food service industry can protect themselves