74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies in Ascension Parish get more bears to comfort children in distress

1 hour 9 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 September 11, 2019 6:48 AM September 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more Barran's Bears are "ready to be deployed for action" in the parish.

Since the program was brought to the sheriff's office, over 1,500 bears have been given to children in times of crisis.

"The success of this program can only be measured by the smiles that are given when a child gets to hold, hug and name their own bear," the department said.

The teddy bears are given out during incidents of domestic violence, vehicle accidents, medical complaints, and other situations. Authorities say the bears let the children in the parish know that “we care, and we will be there for them whenever they need it.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days