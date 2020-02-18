77°
Deputies identify woman fatally struck by vehicle; no charges filed at this time

Monday, February 17 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies say a person who struck and killed a person Friday night is not being charged with a crime for now.
 
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to a reported hit and run on West 10th Street near Walton Street late Friday night.
 
When authorities arrived on scene they found 51-year-old Norsha Junior seriously injured. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from her wounds.

Though the case was initially investigated as a hit and run, the sheriff's office announced Monday that the driver had actually called 911 after hitting an "unknown object" and pulled over a shortly after the crash. 

Deputies say that person has cooperated and no charges are being filed at this time.

