Deputies identify 19-year-old suspect in shooting at RV park on Florida Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting left a 20-year-old dead at an RV park Wednesday night.
Police identified the suspect as Kentrell Brothers Thursday evening and arrested him for second-degree murder.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. after an altercation between the suspect and the victim, 20-year-old Sergio Estuardo Baleo-Cucul. The suspect reportedly chased Baleo-Cucul with a firearm before shooting and killing him and fleeing in a silver SUV.
Later Thursday morning, deputies said the suspect was taken into custody.
