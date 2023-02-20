Latest Weather Blog
Deputies release list of phone numbers from phones stolen during NOLA Mardi Gras
TICKFAW - Deputies found the stolen belongings of dozens of New Orleans Mardi Gras partygoers after tracking down a pick-pocketed phone led them to an Airbnb in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies searched the rented room and found 40 stolen phones, credit and debit cards and IDs.
Deputies arrested four people who they believe traveled from Miami to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras and carry out a pick-pocketing scheme.
The suspects were identified as Bridgette Solorzano Rodriguee, 32; Yudi Solorzano Sanchez, 36; Jean Paul Sabogal Angorita, 26; and Rafael Adrien Souza, 24. They've each been charged with possession of stolen property.
The sheriff's office released a list of numbers from the stolen phones Sunday evening, but plans to also release a list of names found on stolen credit cards. That list will be made available Monday morning.
Deputies said they don't have the belongings of anyone who was pick-pocketed after 8 a.m. Saturday.
The list of phone numbers can be found below:
