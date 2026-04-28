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Deputies identify man killed in Holden bicycle crash
HOLDEN - One man was killed in a bike crash on the service road along Interstate 12 in Holden on Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened along James Chapel Road North near Gordon Lane around 4 a.m., claiming the life of Eric Hano, 46, from the Springfield area.
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This is an ongoing investigation.
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