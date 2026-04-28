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Deputies identify man killed in Holden bicycle crash

2 hours 4 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 5:35 PM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - One man was killed in a bike crash on the service road along Interstate 12 in Holden on Tuesday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened along James Chapel Road North near Gordon Lane around 4 a.m., claiming the life of Eric Hano, 46, from the Springfield area.

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This is an ongoing investigation. 

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