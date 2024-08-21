85°
Deputies identify couple accused of stealing multiple bottles of alcohol

Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Walmart.

On social media, deputies say the two were caught stealing multiple bottles of alcohol. They were caught attempting to do so again in a separate incident. They were seen leaving in a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado. 

In a later post, the sheriff's office said the people had been identified. 

