Deputies hit twelve locations in Tuesday drug bust

Tuesday, July 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are actively working to crack down on drugs Tuesday, visiting several locations around the capital city.

An investigator at one of the locations on Lockwood Avenue off of Chippewa Street told WBRZ they have several warrants and plan to search a dozen locations.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office expects to release further information on arrests and seizures as the investigation continues.

