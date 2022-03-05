Deputies help move man into new home

BAYOU L'OURSE, LA. - The efforts of a concerned neighbor and the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office led to an amazing late Christmas gift for a man in need in Bayou L'Ourse.

A citizen in Bayou L'Ourse contacted the sheriff's office after he noticed a disabled man living alone in a broken down mobile home.

A deputy went by and saw that the home was not suitable to be lived in and feared the man had no protection from the lowering temperatures. He then contacted Sheriff Leland Falcon to see how they could help.

Neighborhood friends donated a new mobile home to the man and Sheriff Falcon contacted LA Contractors who helped the man move homes at no charge. The sheriff then purchased several days worth of food and necessities to stock the mobile home.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s during the overnight hours over the next week. Authorities say it's important to check on loved ones and protect pipes, plants, and pets during this time.