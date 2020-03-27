Deputies help celebrate little girl's birthday amid COVID-19 pandemic

LIVINGSTON PARISH - With all the guidelines being set to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 one little girl got a big surprise for her birthday.

Celebrating her 6th birthday, June Baker, can't come within 6 ft. of anyone because of social distancing.

June is currently battling leukemia which means she especially has to take extra precautions with her underlying conditions.

The neighborhood and community decided to come together and give June a birthday celebration she will never forget.

In the video you can see the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, local authorities, friends, family and neighbors celebrating with June at her surprise birthday parade.

According to Meg Baker, there is 10 minutes of video showing a lot of vehicles participating in the parade.