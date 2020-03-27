Latest Weather Blog
Deputies help celebrate little girl's birthday amid COVID-19 pandemic
LIVINGSTON PARISH - With all the guidelines being set to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 one little girl got a big surprise for her birthday.
Celebrating her 6th birthday, June Baker, can't come within 6 ft. of anyone because of social distancing.
June is currently battling leukemia which means she especially has to take extra precautions with her underlying conditions.
The neighborhood and community decided to come together and give June a birthday celebration she will never forget.
In the video you can see the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, local authorities, friends, family and neighbors celebrating with June at her surprise birthday parade.
According to Meg Baker, there is 10 minutes of video showing a lot of vehicles participating in the parade.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local restaurants unite to feed health care professionals and keep businesses afloat
-
Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes
-
Surprise parade for 6-year-old girl's birthday
-
Local couple welcomes newborn amid coronavirus crisis
-
Central pastor vowing to hold church service appears on 'Dr. Phil'