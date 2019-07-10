86°
Deputies grabbing cellphone for arrested man find drugs

1 hour 26 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Alexandria Town Talk

COLFAX, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man being taken into custody on an outstanding warrant asked the arresting deputies to grab his cellphone, which authorities say was found nestled next to a bag of drugs.

Citing a news release, the Alexandria Town Talk reports the request led authorities to file additional charges against 39-year-old Jason David Wesse. Wesse was booked into the Grant Parish detention center on charges of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession.

It's unclear what charges were involved in the outstanding Rapides Parish warrant. The newspaper says online court records don't list an attorney for Wesse.

