Deputies find body of missing New Iberia man while investigating crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge

GROSSE TETE - Authorities found the body of a man who went missing early Saturday when they found his vehicle crashed along I-10 Tuesday evening.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded to the crash late Tuesday afternoon on I-10 West between the Port Allen and Grosse Tete exits. Deputies found "Jazzy" Jeff Leon, who was last heard from after leaving a concert in Baton Rouge on Friday night.

Family members said that Leon was last heard from at a gas station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after Chris Ardoin's concert at The Basin in downtown Baton Rouge. BRPD officers found footage of Leon at the gas station and saw that he was the only person in his car when he left.

Deputies said they found Leon's missing gold Ford Expedition with Leon inside, still wearing the clothes that he went missing in.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the wreck. Deputies said they do not suspect foul play and will be doing toxicology testing.

No other details were immediately available.