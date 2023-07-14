96°
Deputies find massive gator blocking resident's front door
PARKS, La. - Sheriff's deputies in St. Martin Parish responded to an unusual call Friday, a massive gator sprawled on someone's doorstep.
The sheriff's office shared photos of the huge reptile Friday, settled comfortably outside the unfortunate resident's front door near Bayou Teche.
"Just another day in the life of a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy," the department commented on its Facebook page.
Deputies say a professional was called to wrangle the nuisance gator and it was eventually removed from the property.
