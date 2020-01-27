Deputies find card-skimming devices on gas pumps in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies in south Louisiana say they discovered credit card skimmers on several fuel pumps.

A total of 8 skimmers have been found at 2 convenience stores, one on La. 182/ Darnall Rd. and the other, La. 86/ Emile Verret Rd.

Customers reported issues with the pumps and technicians discovered the credit card skimmers had been inserted into the machines. The fuel pumps were believed to have been opened sometime during the weekend and the skimmers were plugged in to capture the users' card information.

Customers at these locations over the weekend are encouraged to monitor their credit card accounts for suspicious activity.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.