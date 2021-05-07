Deputies find body after recovering car from bayou Friday

PLAQUEMINE - Sheriff's deputies found a body in Grand Bayou Friday after a vehicle slammed into the water overnight.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office first received word of the incident around 7:15 Friday morning. Surveillance video showed the vehicle flying past a stop sign and striking the dock at Jack Miller's Landing sometime after midnight, a department spokesperson said.

Deputies found visible damage to the pier but no sign of the vehicle when they got there.

They later detected the vehicle about 20 feet below the surface using sonar equipment. Sheriff Brett Stassi said the vehicle was retrieved and the body of a man was found inside the car.

That person has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.