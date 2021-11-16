Deputies find 50 pounds of marijuana during I-12 traffic stop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was pulled over and arrested after deputies found over 50 pounds of weed in his vehicle.

St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies stopped 30-year-old Jorge Valeriano on I-12 near the Highway 1088 exit Sunday around 9 p.m. for traffic violations.

Valeriano told deputies he was driving from Texas to Alabama to find a job. Deputies searched the vehicle and "uncovered 46 vacuum-sealed bags containing approximately 51 pounds of suspected marijuana concealed inside of two suitcases and one plastic container within the bed of the truck," according to arrest documents.

Deputies also noted Valeriano had nearly $1,500 in cash.

Valeriano was booked on one count of following too close, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.