Deputies, federal agents execute several drug raids in Iberville Parish

2 hours 56 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed Wednesday that his department is working with federal authorities to execute search warrants throughout the parish Wednesday.

The sheriff said the search warrants were related to drugs and the FBI was involved. Few other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

