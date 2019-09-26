Deputies fatally shoot man inside St. Tammany Parish home

Photo: WWL-TV

LACOMBE - Authorities say a man was shot and killed after pointing a gun at deputies Wednesday night in St. Tammany Parish.

WWL-TV reports that around 9 p.m. deputies were trying to serve a protective custody order at a home on Fish Hatchery Road near Oak Cove in Lacombe when the shooting happened. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Captain Scott Lee said the family called the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office for an order of protective custody for their son who "was in some type of mental crisis."

Authorities say the order would allow law enforcement to take someone into protective custody, by force if necessary, to the nearest emergency room to be checked out. Lee said that deputies were notified about a man expressing suicidal tendencies. The man also made threats against his family and law enforcement.

Three deputies arrived at the home to serve the order. Inside they were confronted by a man armed with a gun. Lee told the outlet that the deputies tried to take the man into custody with a Taser, but it was "ineffective."

"The individual raised a firearm, threatening the deputies, ultimately resulting in them discharging their service weapons and fatally striking the subject inside the home," Lee said.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the man killed. The case is still under investigation.