Deputies evacuating neighborhood along Gardere Lane after man fired multiple shots, set fire to home

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Residents of General Taylor Avenue stood in their driveways and watched in dismay as a neighboring home went up in flames Sunday night.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man fired multiple shots inside his house before setting fire to the structure. Deputies said the man refused to leave the residence as flames engulfed the home.

A resident told WBRZ he heard two pops before walking out of his home and seeing the fire. 

Deputies told WBRZ they were evacuating the neighborhood off Gardere Lane until the house fire was under control.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details. 

