Deputies responding to phoned murder confession find suspect, second body in Albany

ALBANY - Authorities found two dead bodies Friday afternoon after deputies received an alarming call.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office about a call they received from a "distressed" man.

Sheriff Jason Ard with LPSO said that TSO said during the call, the man confessed to a crime.

The caller, identified as Randolph Skinner Sr., claimed to have murdered an acquaintance and gave details of the possible crime scene at his home.

Deputies were able to locate Skinner's home on Skinner Lane in Albany.

Both agencies responded to the home on Friday and found a deceased man. According to an LPSO release, the cause of death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Skinner was a wanted person for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of a woman from Hammond. The missing woman has not been seen since early September, according to deputies.

Officials say that human remains were discovered at Skinner's home. Deputies are currently working to identify the remains.