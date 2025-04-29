82°
Two juveniles arrested after pursuit where driver pulled into traffic, crashed into vehicle

DENHAM SPRINGS — Two juveniles were booked after a pursuit resulted in a crash on South Range Road, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Livingston Parish deputies were directing traffic around the scene of the crash at the intersection of Florida Avenue and South Hummell Street. Acadian Ambulance said it was called to the scene but did not treat anyone.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled. While the vehicle fled, illegal narcotics were thrown from the vehicle, deputies said. 

Officials said the vehicle pulled into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle on South Range Road. Two juveniles were inside the vehicle and were booked for aggravated flight, possession of illegal narcotics, having no insurance and no registration. The driver was also booked for negligent injuring.

