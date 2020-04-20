65°
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville; person of interest in custody

Monday, April 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of W 10th Street and Orange Street in Donaldsonville. Authorities say 22-year-old Dequan Riley was found dead, lying in the road. 

Authorities say one person of interest is in custody. The investigation is ongoing. 

