Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville; person of interest in custody

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of W 10th Street and Orange Street in Donaldsonville. Authorities say 22-year-old Dequan Riley was found dead, lying in the road.

Authorities say one person of interest is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.