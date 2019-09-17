Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Couple had sex in patrol car after arrest
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man and a woman who were stopped for drunken bicycling in a Florida beach town had sex in a deputy's patrol car before one of them fled naked.
Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies last Friday arrested Aaron Thomas and Megan Mondanaro. Both face charges of resisting arrest with violence, committing a lascivious act, and exposing sexual organs.
The Florida Times-Union reports a deputy was patrolling Fernandina Beach when he spotted the bicyclists nearly avoid getting hit by a car. An arrest report says that after they were put into the squad car to await being taken to jail, they took off their clothes and started having sex.
A naked Thomas was removed from the cruiser but fled. He was later captured. Court records showed no attorneys for them.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU