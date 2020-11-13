Latest Weather Blog
Deputies confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine during normal traffic stop
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies confiscated nearly 50 pounds of cocaine during a routine traffic stop on I-12 Thursday night.
At 10:30 p.m. deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford F-150 that was traveling eastbound on I-12 near Lacombe.
Driver of the truck, Sergio Pereyra, 21, and passenger Jose Pereyra, 22 told deputies that they were heading back to Florida after working in Texas.
During stop K-9 Nero alerted authorities, which prompted them to search the vehicle. During the search, deputies found 48.6 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden inside of a luggage bag that was concealed in a tool box in the bed of the truck.
Deputies also found three tetrahydrocannabinol oil cartridges, a burnt cigarillo containing suspected marijuana residue and two small vials containing suspected cocaine residue within the vehicle.
The men also had $3,887 in cash, which officials believe to be proceeds from narcotics transactions.
Sergio was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for:
- Speeding
- Driving on Right Side of Road
- Driving without a License
- Possession of Schedule I CDS (marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (cocaine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Jose was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for:
- Possession of Schedule I CDS (marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (cocaine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Helena Parish schools begin thorough cleansing of campuses following exposure to...
-
Friday morning shooting incident on Plank Road wounds two people
-
Fraud claim not investigated, furloughed worker left puzzled as to why
-
Attorneys for LSU football's Koy Moore call for transparency, release of encounter...
-
After active hurricane season, residents in flood-prone areas want updates on prevention...
Sports Video
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full