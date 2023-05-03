Deputies conduct drug raids in neighborhood off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies were seen carrying out a series of raids in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Wednesday.

Multiple armored trucks were seen lining up outside a home in the area of Ford Street, located off Plank Road. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were carrying out multiple narcotics raids in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.