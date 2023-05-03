85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies conduct drug raids in neighborhood off Plank Road

1 hour 16 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 03 2023 May 3, 2023 May 03, 2023 2:51 PM May 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies were seen carrying out a series of raids in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Wednesday.

Multiple armored trucks were seen lining up outside a home in the area of Ford Street, located off Plank Road. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were carrying out multiple narcotics raids in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days