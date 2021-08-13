Deputies chasing suspect through multiple parishes Friday, now in Pointe Coupee

PORT ALLEN - A chase involving multiple agencies and spanning at least two parishes is underway in the capital area.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the pursuit was unfolding on Highway 190 shortly before 12:30 Friday.

Sources said the chase began in Port Allen after a federal marshal tried to stop the driver. The chase had extended into Pointe Coupee by 1 o'clock.

It's currently unclear why law enforcement initially tried to stop the driver.

This is a developing story,