Deputies bust capital area drug ring, raid warehouses loaded with marijuana

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies uncovered a ring of illegal marijuana growers across two parishes Wednesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it raided six properties across EBR and Livingston parishes, including warehouses where deputies found grow set-ups inside. The sheriff's office said it discovered the drug ring after getting a tip from the Pike County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi.

The locations raided include the following.

East Baton Rouge

-2887 Cedarcrest Ave

-2854 Fellsway Drive

-Glennsade Drive

-11011 Cal Road #78

Livingston Parish

-26524 Todd Drive, Walker

-16945 S. Goodtime Road, French Settlement

Video from the warehouse on Fellsway Drive, located off Monterrey Boulevard, showed a massive number of marijuana plants under rows of heat lamps. The sheriff's office said it seized nearly 1,000 plants between the different locations in East Baton Rouge.

Items seized at the EBR properties included:

-$48,836 (pending seizure)

-Approximately 920 marijuana plants

-31.2 pounds of marijuana (approx. street value $62,000)

-19.71 ounces of Keef (high grade marijuana powder)

-16.5 ounces of THC wax

-310 ML of Psilocybin spores

-254 grams of Psilocybin

-26 vials of LSD (2600 dosage units)

-5.4 grams of MDMA powder

-9mm FN handgun

-10mm Glock handgun

-.380 Taurus handgun

Five people were taken into custody in East Baton Rouge on drug charges including 37-year-old Assad Layous, who was described as the "main target" of the bust.

Assad Layous, 37

-Possession with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

-Possession with intent to distribute (Pylicybine)

-Cultivation of marijuana

-Possession of drug paraphernalia



Carmen Coetzee, 30

-Possession of cocaine

-Possession with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

-Possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances



Michael Conway, 30

-Possession with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

Kamal Shash, 28

-Possession with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

Gavin Laborde, 26

-Possession with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

One of the locations targeted was described as Layous' apartment. The other addresses were said to be a stash/distribution location, a "grow warehouse" and a "grow residence."

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the bust was a joint operation involving the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, Pike County Sheriff's Office and DEA Task Force.